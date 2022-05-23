This course will introduce the student to the basic concepts of SQL for interaction with Relational Databases. It will illustrate basic SQL statements to create and query tables, leverage table relationships through joins and subqueries, insert and update table rows. It is, however, only intended to cover the basics needed in order for the student to progress onto the Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and Jakarta Persistence (JPA) courses in the Data Access Specialization.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Subqueries
- Relational Databases
- Joins
- Select Queries
- SQL
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Create Database, Tables and Queries
In this module we will introduce basic SQL Syntax, Interact with a database its tables to via SQL Queries and Updates to give you enough understanding of SQL for the Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and Jakarta Persistence (JPA) courses
Putting it together, Joins and SubQueries
In this module you will apply more complex where clauases in your SQL Statements. You will then move onto the concept of joining tables through SQL Join Queries and also SubQueries
About the Java Database Connectivity Specialization
The intent of Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) Introduction is to get some hands-on experience with foundational JDBC concepts. On our journey we’ll learn about why and how the API makes working with databases easy for Java Developers. After this course you should not only be able to demonstrate the mechanics of JDBC but furthermore, you should be able to explain the design and intent.
Frequently Asked Questions
