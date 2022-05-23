This course takes the student through a variety of labs exploring the interaction between Java Object Domain Models and Relational Database Tables, this is becoming the standard approach for database access in Java Applications. The course will illustrate how using meta data annotations, you can map domain objects to database tables, and class properties to columns in those tables for CRUD operations. The student will use numerous Query strategies to retrieve data from a database and consume the data in their applications with minimal effort. The course will talk about the how these meta data annotations can also map compositional and inheritance relationships between classes and a database schemas.
About this Course
SQL, Java Programming, JUnit, JDBC
Skills you will gain
- JPA Inheritance
- JPA Entities
- JPA Associations
- JPA Queries
- Junit
SQL, Java Programming, JUnit, JDBC
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Java Persistence Architecture
Interact with databases using Java Persistence Architecture (JPA), defining Persistence configurations for a Persistent Unit. Define JPA entities through various annotations and illustrate how the details of Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) are abstracted away. Implement database CRUD operations using the API of the JPA EntityManager.
Queries and Lifecycle
Implement various Query techniques that JPA options and understand the importance of the Persistence Lifecycle of a managed bean and the use of Versioning for Optomistic Locking for detached Entities
Associations
Define Compositional and Inheritance relationships between JPA entities that map to Primary Key Foreign Key relationships in a database schema
About the Java Database Connectivity Specialization
The intent of Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) Introduction is to get some hands-on experience with foundational JDBC concepts. On our journey we’ll learn about why and how the API makes working with databases easy for Java Developers. After this course you should not only be able to demonstrate the mechanics of JDBC but furthermore, you should be able to explain the design and intent.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.