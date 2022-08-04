- Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)
- Java Programming
- Junit
- Stored Procedure (SPROC)
- PreparedStatement
- Subqueries
- Relational Databases
- Joins
- Select Queries
- SQL
- JPA Inheritance
- JPA Entities
Java Database Connectivity Specialization
Java Database Connectivity. After this course you should not only be able to demonstrate the mechanics of JDBC but furthermore, you should be able to explain the design and intent.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students have a variety of hands-on labs that replicate real-life examples of JDBC, from how to write it, to how to debug it. In addition, there are multiple videos, readings, discussions between students, and other activities to help students learn the materials along the way.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.