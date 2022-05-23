This is the second course in Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and builds upon the core principals and techniques in the JDBC 1 course. It utilizes PreparedStatements, highlighting their advantages over JDBC Statements. It will also introduce utilizing Stored Procedures on the database server itself to encapsulate complex SQL and PLSQL logic. The Course also introduces the idea of querying the database meta data such as table structures and how to cope with different SQL syntax for different Jdbc complaint databases via the JDBC escape syntax.
- Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)
- Stored Procedure (SPROC)
- Java Programming
- PreparedStatement
- Junit
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Prepared Statements and Meta Data
In this module the student will learn how PreparedStatement objects, unlike a JDBC Statement object, it is given a SQL statement when it is created and is sent to the DBMS right away, where it is compiled. It will also introduce the concept of Meta data enabling the programmer to gain an understanding of the database Schema the JDBC code is interacting with
Escape Clauses and Stored Procedures
In this module the student will learn about Stored Procedures to encapsulate a set of operations or queries that cna be executed on a database server. The student will also learn about the techniques on dealing with the differences in the way different DBMS vendors implement SQL. This is called escape syntax. which signals that the JDBC driver, provided by a particular JDBC vendor can converts it into code that its particular database can understand
The intent of Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) Introduction is to get some hands-on experience with foundational JDBC concepts. On our journey we’ll learn about why and how the API makes working with databases easy for Java Developers. After this course you should not only be able to demonstrate the mechanics of JDBC but furthermore, you should be able to explain the design and intent.
