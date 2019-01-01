Chevron Left
Back to Prepared Statements and Stored Procedures

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Prepared Statements and Stored Procedures by LearnQuest

About the Course

This is the second course in Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and builds upon the core principals and techniques in the JDBC 1 course. It utilizes PreparedStatements, highlighting their advantages over JDBC Statements. It will also introduce utilizing Stored Procedures on the database server itself to encapsulate complex SQL and PLSQL logic. The Course also introduces the idea of querying the database meta data such as table structures and how to cope with different SQL syntax for different Jdbc complaint databases via the JDBC escape syntax....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder