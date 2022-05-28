About this Course

5,231 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
Intermediate Level

Java

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • JSP
  • JSP Expression Lanuage
  • Java
  • Java Platform, Enterprise Edition
  • JSTL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
Intermediate Level

Java

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

About the Java Enterprise Edition Specialization

Java Enterprise Edition

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder