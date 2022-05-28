This course will provide an overview of JSP and show the power of using Scripting Elements. Additionally, key JSP Directives are covered. We’ll do an overview of JSP Tags and introduce how to create and access Java Beans to manipulate their properties. We explore JSP Expression Language, examining the rules, syntax, and the most commonly used implicit objects. We also cover standard tags and JSTL.
Skills you will gain
- JSP
- JSP Expression Lanuage
- Java
- Java Platform, Enterprise Edition
- JSTL
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
This module will provide an overview of JSP and show the power of using Scripting Elements. Additionally, key JSP Directives are covered.
Module 2
In this module we’ll do an overview of JSP Tags and introduce how to create and access Java Beans to manipulate their properties
Module 3
In this module we explore JSP Expression Language, examining the rules, syntax, and the most commonly used implicit objects. The module also covers standard tags and JSTL.
About the Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate learners that have some knowledge of Java who are seeking to continue developing skills with Java Enterprise Edition (EE). Through four courses, we will cover everything from web basics and the building blocks of the internet, to Servlet lifecycles and session management, to scripting elements and Java Beans. These skills will prepare you to perform Enterprise-level Java development.
