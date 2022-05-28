We’ll learn the purpose and some of the features of sessions. We’ll review basic servlet construction, examine servlet lifecycle, and take a look at how servlets maintain state. We’re going to dive a little deeper into session management, including request scope, application scope, and cookies.
This course is part of the Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Java
Skills you will gain
- Java Platform, Enterprise Edition
- Servlets
- Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
- Java
Java
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module Understanding Sessions
In module one we’ll learn the purpose and some of the features of sessions. We’ll review basic servlet construction, examine servlet lifecycle, and take a look at how servlets maintain state.
Managing Scope
In this module we’re going to dive a little deeper into session management, including request scope, application scope, and cookies.
Managing Scope II
In this module, we're going to dive deeper into the differences between scopes and how to manage them.
About the Java Enterprise Edition Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate learners that have some knowledge of Java who are seeking to continue developing skills with Java Enterprise Edition (EE). Through four courses, we will cover everything from web basics and the building blocks of the internet, to Servlet lifecycles and session management, to scripting elements and Java Beans. These skills will prepare you to perform Enterprise-level Java development.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.