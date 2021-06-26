Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Enterprise Resiliency by IBM
About the Course
Resiliency is the ability to provide the required capability in the face of adversity, without significant impact. This is not something that just happens, but rather must be thoroughly planned for and tested, including:
1. Keeping hardware, the operating system, middleware, and applications up and running throughout planned and unplanned outages
2. Recovering a site from an unplanned event without data loss
This course is intended for IT managers, IT architects, system programmers, and system operations professionals. It is a high-level course that uses IBM Z architecture to demonstrate these concepts.
Learners will be able to earn their badge on successful completion of this course. More details on this link: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/introduction-to-enterprise-resiliency...
