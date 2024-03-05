Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Envejecimiento y Derechos Humanos
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Envejecimiento y Derechos Humanos

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Verónica Montes de Oca Zavala
Valeria Itzel Espinosa Hernández
Isalia Nava Bolaños

Instructors: Verónica Montes de Oca Zavala

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • En este curso aprenderás sobre los tipos de discriminación y los derechos humanos para las personas mayores,.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

En esta semana conocerás los aspectos más relevantes del proceso de envejecimiento y los cambios en las poblaciones. También serás capaz de identificar creencias, acciones y normas que están relacionadas con la discriminación que limita el ejercicio de los derechos de las personas mayores y sus vínculos con la sociedad.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt

What's included

10 videos1 reading2 peer reviews1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Verónica Montes de Oca Zavala
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
1 Course128 learners

Offered by

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions