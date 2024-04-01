Para aquellos interesados en gestión de productos y desarrollo de productos, este curso explora las complejidades del lanzamiento de un producto en el ámbito digital. Aprenderás sobre la importancia de lanzar productos digitales a través de procesos de mejora continua. Explorarás las diferentes fases y consideraciones involucradas en el lanzamiento, así como la necesidad de trabajo en equipo para potenciar la creatividad y alinear a todos los tomadores de decisiones hacia un objetivo común.
Diseña la estrategia de lanzamiento de tu producto
Taught in Spanish
Diseñar la plataforma de lanzamiento del producto digital.
Establecer los procesos necesarios para garantizar la calidad del producto.
Establecer procesos de comunicación efectivos durante el lanzamiento.
Implementar procesos de iteración para mejorar el producto y garantizar una exitosa llegada del mismo a los usuarios finales.
April 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
En el lanzamiento del producto no hay nada escrito sobre piedra, ni siquiera el producto mismo. En este Bit aprenderás sobre la importancia de lanzar productos digitales siguiendo procesos de mejora constante. Conocerás las diferentes fases y consideraciones que hacen parte del lanzamiento, así como la necesidad de trabajar en equipo para potenciar la creatividad y alinear a todos los tomadores de decisiones hacia el mismo fin. De igual manera, comprenderás la importancia de ser flexibles, rápidos y creativos para responder acertadamente a los cambios e iteraciones y a las necesidades de los usuarios. Todo con el propósito de lanzar un producto exitoso.
4 videos9 readings1 assignment
