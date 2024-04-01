UBITS
Diseña la estrategia de lanzamiento de tu producto
UBITS

Diseña la estrategia de lanzamiento de tu producto

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Emilio Peña

Instructor: Emilio Peña

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Diseñar la plataforma de lanzamiento del producto digital.

  • Establecer los procesos necesarios para garantizar la calidad del producto.

  • Establecer procesos de comunicación efectivos durante el lanzamiento.

  • Implementar procesos de iteración para mejorar el producto y garantizar una exitosa llegada del mismo a los usuarios finales.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

En el lanzamiento del producto no hay nada escrito sobre piedra, ni siquiera el producto mismo. En este Bit aprenderás sobre la importancia de lanzar productos digitales siguiendo procesos de mejora constante. Conocerás las diferentes fases y consideraciones que hacen parte del lanzamiento, así como la necesidad de trabajar en equipo para potenciar la creatividad y alinear a todos los tomadores de decisiones hacia el mismo fin. De igual manera, comprenderás la importancia de ser flexibles, rápidos y creativos para responder acertadamente a los cambios e iteraciones y a las necesidades de los usuarios. Todo con el propósito de lanzar un producto exitoso.

What's included

4 videos9 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Emilio Peña
UBITS
1 Course3 learners

Offered by

UBITS

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions