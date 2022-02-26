Chevron Left
This course focuses on data, evaluation methods and the economic evaluation of digital health interventions. This module focuses on key data considerations for digital health including data management, data visualisation and methods for evaluating digital health interventions. The key focus is on experimental and quasi-experimental design approaches that can be applied to evaluating digital health interventions and key considerations for the economic evaluation of digital health interventions....
By Maureen O A

Feb 26, 2022

Satisfactory

By Ricardo F d A

Apr 30, 2021

Probably the best course in the specialization, really good all around. I took one star out because the peer review assignments are by far the least efficient tool in Coursera, so they should be avoided if possible by instructors.

By Akella K M

Jun 4, 2021

Best specialisation, and the best course on Digital Evaluation. One star down because the peer graded assignments on Coursera take a lot of time to complete if there are not enough people doing a course.

