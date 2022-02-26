By Maureen O A•
Feb 26, 2022
Satisfactory
By Ricardo F d A•
Apr 30, 2021
Probably the best course in the specialization, really good all around. I took one star out because the peer review assignments are by far the least efficient tool in Coursera, so they should be avoided if possible by instructors.
By Akella K M•
Jun 4, 2021
Best specialisation, and the best course on Digital Evaluation. One star down because the peer graded assignments on Coursera take a lot of time to complete if there are not enough people doing a course.