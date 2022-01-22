Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Execution, persistence, privilege escalation and evasion by Infosec

4.3
stars
31 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course is a continuation of Python for Cybersecurity. The topics covered are execution, persistence, privilege escalation and evasion....

Top reviews

By Ayodélé J F O

Jan 22, 2022

This is getting more intersting to know how we can take advantage of the system to perform whatever we want. I really liked the way we evade Antiviruses detection, that very intersting.

By Kaio B

May 14, 2021

Very interesting approaches. The ideas are straight to the point. Some recommendations. Author could add extra reading links and text books so we can dig into further.

By Jason P

Aug 11, 2021

Excellent overview of the uses of Python as a security tool. Not for Python beginners but instructor explains the how and why very well.

By Alan R

Nov 29, 2021

For me this course is w​ell paced, thought off, planned and clear! Amazing Howard keep it up!

By خالد ا

Sep 25, 2021

it's amazing course.....

By Maria G

Apr 30, 2021

Decent but short - for those already working in Cyber. Not for those with no knowledge.

By SANTOSO H

Jun 26, 2021

Easy to follow.

By Javier A R B

Feb 7, 2022

m​uy basico, curso de un dia

By Viral P

Oct 2, 2021

Instructor was so fast

By Christian A

Oct 19, 2021

I will be super honest for this course, I had to give up, I was really wasting time in boring explanations, a course that is not challenging at all and they did not have imagination to create a lab environment or recommend something nice or challenge (There are really a lot of option out there)

There are videos that are cut in the middle, code that no longer apply and do not work even if you try really hard.

This course concentrates in windows computer (Windows computers!!!!!!) where sometimes things does not for the simple fact that is windows.

The attacks perform are with administrator accounts so obviously it will work.

I would recommend to retired this course and start from scratch. (I do apologize)

By Khaleel O

Aug 15, 2021

No github. Incomplete videos.

