This course is a continuation of Python for Cybersecurity. The topics covered are execution, persistence, privilege escalation and evasion.
This course is part of the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
About this Course
Recommend some knowledge of Python and 1-5 years in cybersecurity.
- Persistence
- Python Programming
- privilege escalation and evasion
- Cybersecurity
- Execution
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python for execution
A look at Python and Code execution.
Python for persistence
Explore the details of using Python for persistence
Python for privilege escalation
Exploring privilege escalation with Python
Python for defense evasion
Explore the details of using Python for defense evasion.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM EXECUTION, PERSISTENCE, PRIVILEGE ESCALATION AND EVASION
For me this course is well paced, thought off, planned and clear! Amazing Howard keep it up!
Decent but short - for those already working in Cyber. Not for those with no knowledge.
Very interesting approaches. The ideas are straight to the point. Some recommendations. Author could add extra reading links and text books so we can dig into further.
Excellent overview of the uses of Python as a security tool. Not for Python beginners but instructor explains the how and why very well.
About the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Python is one of the most popular and widely-used programming languages in the world due to its high usability and large collection of libraries. This learning path provides an application-driven introduction to using Python for cybersecurity. Python can help to automate tasks across the cyberattack life cycle for both cyber attackers and defenders. This Specialization demonstrates some of these applications and how Python can be used to make cybersecurity professionals more efficient and effective.
