Course 2 of 5 in the
Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommend some knowledge of Python and 1-5 years in cybersecurity.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Persistence
  • Python Programming
  • privilege escalation and evasion
  • Cybersecurity
  • Execution
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Python for execution

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Python for persistence

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Python for privilege escalation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Python for defense evasion

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

