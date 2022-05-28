This course covers python for Command-and-control, Exfiltration and Impact.
About this Course
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python for command-and-control
Explore Python command-and-control
Python for exfiltration
Explore the uses of Python for data exfiltration
Python for impact
Explore the details of using Python for attack and exfiltration
About the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Python is one of the most popular and widely-used programming languages in the world due to its high usability and large collection of libraries. This learning path provides an application-driven introduction to using Python for cybersecurity. Python can help to automate tasks across the cyberattack life cycle for both cyber attackers and defenders. This Specialization demonstrates some of these applications and how Python can be used to make cybersecurity professionals more efficient and effective.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.