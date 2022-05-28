About this Course

2,783 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Specialization
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Specialization
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Introduction to Advanced Python for Cybersecurity

29 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Performing Reconnaissance

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Gaining Initial Access

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)

About the Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Specialization

Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder