No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Learn how to use Python for offensive and defensive cybersecurity
Establish Command-and-Control between the target environment and the attackers infrastructure
Use Python to automate gaining access to a target environment
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Advanced Python - Reconnaissance
Welcome to advanced Python for Cybersecurity. The Reconnaissance course demonstrates the use of Python to automate the process of performing reconnaissance on target environments. We will also demonstrate how Python can be used to automate a password guessing attach to gain initial access to a target environment.
Establishing Command-and-Control and Finding Credentials
This course demonstrates the use of Python to establish command-and-control channels between a target environment and the attackers infrastructure. This course also demonstrates the use of Python to collect information on a system, including both user credentials and other sensitive data.
Defensive Python
This course demonstrates the use of Python for network analysis to detect and hijack suspicious connections.
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
