This course it the first part of the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization. Learners will get an introduction and overview of the course format and learning objectives.
Infosec
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Python for Cybersecurity
Python for PRE-ATT&CK
An exploration of Python for the PRE-ATT&CK matrix.
Python for Initial Access
Explore using Python for Initial Access.
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON FOR CYBERSECURITY
Wonderful course and really help me a lot in understanding the python concepts in cyber security.
It is easy to understand the mitre attack, dns exploration and the valid account
This introduction is really cool for beginners. Thanks!
Good course material. Code files should be provided in addition to the course material.
About the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Python is one of the most popular and widely-used programming languages in the world due to its high usability and large collection of libraries. This learning path provides an application-driven introduction to using Python for cybersecurity. Python can help to automate tasks across the cyberattack life cycle for both cyber attackers and defenders. This Specialization demonstrates some of these applications and how Python can be used to make cybersecurity professionals more efficient and effective.
