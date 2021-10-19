Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Python for Cybersecurity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Python for Cybersecurity by Infosec

4.5
stars
130 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

This course it the first part of the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization. Learners will get an introduction and overview of the course format and learning objectives....

Top reviews

AM

Oct 2, 2021

Well i know this course gonna be this fun i have completed it early. I learn a lot and in truth i always want a course like this.

ZS

May 25, 2022

empowering knowledge with collaborating python and cybersecurity foundation. inspiring to work better.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Introduction to Python for Cybersecurity

By Christian A

Oct 19, 2021

I will be super honest for this course, I had to give up, I was really wasting time in boring explanations, a course that is not challenging at all and they did not have imagination to create a lab environment or recommend something nice or challenge (There are really a lot of option out there)

There are videos that are cut in the middle, code that no longer apply and do not work even if you try really hard.

This course concentrates in windows computer (Windows computers!!!!!!) where sometimes things does not for the simple fact that is windows.

The attacks perform are with administrator accounts so obviously it will work.

I would recommend to retired this course and start from scratch. (I do apologize)

By Roman

Nov 2, 2021

This introduction is really cool for beginners. Thanks!

By Tam N

Oct 5, 2021

There is no hands-on and step-by-step instruction. It's a joke.

By Sourav S

Jul 10, 2021

Good course material. Code files should be provided in addition to the course material.

By AMAN K M

Oct 3, 2021

Well i know this course gonna be this fun i have completed it early. I learn a lot and in truth i always want a course like this.

By Sean C

Jun 2, 2021

Wanted to walk away from this with more code.

By Ivan A

Nov 30, 2021

Maybe the instructor is an incredible e-hacker, but it is a terrible communicator, so an awful teacher: an absolutely linear voice, without a body expression ... it is a zombie or a robot. The subject is somehow challenging, and that is why he must stay focused ... but not boring. Teaching is not for everyone. Why people ar still thinking they can??? It is so difficult that it was even deciding to leave my cybersecurity training.

By Zuhairul A M S

May 26, 2022

empowering knowledge with collaborating python and cybersecurity foundation. inspiring to work better.

By Ayodélé J F O

Jan 20, 2022

Very good introduction to cybersec scripting. I really appreciate the diving into the MITRE ATT&CK

By Sandesh A M

Oct 17, 2021

Wonderful course and really help me a lot in understanding the python concepts in cyber security.

By Vidya R

May 18, 2021

The course is very neat and explained clearly.

By Husnain S

Sep 26, 2021

I really learning very much from this course!

By خالد ا

Sep 2, 2021

Great and amazing course, thank you.

By saurav r

May 20, 2022

G​ood Basic and intermediate guide

By Akash U

May 18, 2021

good for learners and for everyone

By Kevin O

Sep 1, 2021

Wonderful, a good instructor

By Francesco S

Dec 30, 2021

really good one

By Ali

May 22, 2021

Good hands on

By Bruno F

Jan 27, 2022

Fantástico

By CLAUDIO H

Aug 24, 2021

e​xcellent

By KISHOREKUMAR G

May 25, 2021

Excellent

By Aarti B K

Feb 12, 2022

good

By Ndaedzo T

Sep 22, 2021

good

By Curtis S

Jul 7, 2021

p

By Jason P

Aug 6, 2021

Great examples of Python in action. The course provides a useful starting point for those already familiar with basic Python. This is not a "zero to hero" course. If you don't know the Python basics, you might get lost. Some of the videos are cropped badly, cutting off view of code. However, the content and instructions are clear and practical.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder