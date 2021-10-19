AM
Oct 2, 2021
Well i know this course gonna be this fun i have completed it early. I learn a lot and in truth i always want a course like this.
ZS
May 25, 2022
empowering knowledge with collaborating python and cybersecurity foundation. inspiring to work better.
By Christian A•
Oct 19, 2021
I will be super honest for this course, I had to give up, I was really wasting time in boring explanations, a course that is not challenging at all and they did not have imagination to create a lab environment or recommend something nice or challenge (There are really a lot of option out there)
There are videos that are cut in the middle, code that no longer apply and do not work even if you try really hard.
This course concentrates in windows computer (Windows computers!!!!!!) where sometimes things does not for the simple fact that is windows.
The attacks perform are with administrator accounts so obviously it will work.
I would recommend to retired this course and start from scratch. (I do apologize)
By Roman•
Nov 2, 2021
This introduction is really cool for beginners. Thanks!
By Tam N•
Oct 5, 2021
There is no hands-on and step-by-step instruction. It's a joke.
By Sourav S•
Jul 10, 2021
Good course material. Code files should be provided in addition to the course material.
By AMAN K M•
Oct 3, 2021
By Sean C•
Jun 2, 2021
Wanted to walk away from this with more code.
By Ivan A•
Nov 30, 2021
Maybe the instructor is an incredible e-hacker, but it is a terrible communicator, so an awful teacher: an absolutely linear voice, without a body expression ... it is a zombie or a robot. The subject is somehow challenging, and that is why he must stay focused ... but not boring. Teaching is not for everyone. Why people ar still thinking they can??? It is so difficult that it was even deciding to leave my cybersecurity training.
By Zuhairul A M S•
May 26, 2022
By Ayodélé J F O•
Jan 20, 2022
Very good introduction to cybersec scripting. I really appreciate the diving into the MITRE ATT&CK
By Sandesh A M•
Oct 17, 2021
Wonderful course and really help me a lot in understanding the python concepts in cyber security.
By Vidya R•
May 18, 2021
The course is very neat and explained clearly.
By Husnain S•
Sep 26, 2021
I really learning very much from this course!
By خالد ا•
Sep 2, 2021
Great and amazing course, thank you.
By saurav r•
May 20, 2022
Good Basic and intermediate guide
By Akash U•
May 18, 2021
good for learners and for everyone
By Kevin O•
Sep 1, 2021
Wonderful, a good instructor
By Francesco S•
Dec 30, 2021
really good one
By Ali•
May 22, 2021
Good hands on
By Bruno F•
Jan 27, 2022
Fantástico
By CLAUDIO H•
Aug 24, 2021
excellent
By KISHOREKUMAR G•
May 25, 2021
Excellent
By Aarti B K•
Feb 12, 2022
good
By Ndaedzo T•
Sep 22, 2021
good
By Curtis S•
Jul 7, 2021
p
By Jason P•
Aug 6, 2021
Great examples of Python in action. The course provides a useful starting point for those already familiar with basic Python. This is not a "zero to hero" course. If you don't know the Python basics, you might get lost. Some of the videos are cropped badly, cutting off view of code. However, the content and instructions are clear and practical.