About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend the student have basic programming knowledge and some familiarity with networking technology/protocols.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
We recommend the student have basic programming knowledge and some familiarity with networking technology/protocols.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Python for credential access

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Python for Discovery

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Python for Lateral Movement

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Python for collection

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)

About the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization

Python for Cybersecurity

