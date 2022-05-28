About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • active defense
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Python for active defense: Decoys

Week 2

Python for active defense: Network

Week 3

Python for active defense: Monitoring

Python for Cybersecurity

