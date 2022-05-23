Defensive Python

This course demonstrates the use of Python for network analysis to detect and hijack suspicious connections.
This course is part of the Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Specialization
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
About the Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Specialization
Python is one of the most popular and widely-used programming languages in the world, due to its high usability and large collection of libraries. This learning path provides an application-driven introduction to using advanced Python features for offensive and defense cybersecurity. This path demonstrates how some of the advanced functionality in Python packages can be applied to cybersecurity and how to automate multi-stage attack chains and defensive operations using Python. This Advanced Python Scripting for Cybersecurity Skills Path builds on the Python for Cybersecurity skills path to demonstrate advanced applications of Python for cybersecurity.
