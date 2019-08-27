RF
Sep 27, 2020
This course really taught me a lot about Capital Gains and Losses which will help me in my tax planning efforts both personal and business.
LA
Nov 15, 2019
This course offers and excellent primer in the tax treatment of property transactions. It can be a bit dry, but that is the nature of tax.
By Sherillia M•
Aug 26, 2019
The instructors were very thorough and detailed. The explanations and examples provided were very helpful.
By Richard F•
Sep 27, 2020
By Aeshwar D•
May 1, 2018
Once again, Professor Lisowsky has made very complex topics extremely clear and enjoyable. This course covered two generally complex but common topics in taxation - depreciation and capital gains/losses. To master these areas,one first needs to understand the principles. Professor Lisowsky is an expert at explaining complex tax laws. Second, one needs lots of practice. There are tons of questions provided in the course that serve to reinforce the concepts. Overall, the design , structure, and content of this course is par excellent.
By Bandula W•
Aug 24, 2021
Federal Taxation II was very comprehensive and I was able to add knowledge on property transactions to Taxation I on individual taxation. I feel non taxable Exchanges such as Personal Residence and Gifts and Donations could be a part individual taxation. As a Financial Consultant (FCMA,CGMA) I recommend this course to Accountants and others who is looking to gain an insight to US Federal Taxation,
By Nikhil V•
Jan 19, 2020
This course concept is very crisp and to the point that all the nitigrities of the tax is covered and how to save maximum tax by complying the law is addressed by both the professors. Great Thanks to courcera, Matthew and Petro.
By Lucas R A•
Nov 15, 2019
By Sandhya V•
Jan 30, 2019
This course is very good starting point for obtaining an understanding of the Depreciation rules/ Asset classes employed
By Matt d B•
Sep 15, 2021
Excellent overview of the relevant taxes applicable to property transactions. Great content and well presented!
By Guy G•
Dec 23, 2017
Very informative and nicely presented course about the US taxation regulations. One of my favorites.
By SWATI S H•
Apr 28, 2020
It was great learning with Professors, they explained all the provisions in a very systematic way.
By Haifeng X•
May 3, 2022
lots of stuff but overall it was good. some videos need to be watched for many times...
By Rebeca M•
Jan 29, 2021
I am very grateful for everything I learned in this course, it is excellent!
By malika o•
Jul 18, 2020
The best Instructors in Coursera! Many thanks to instructors!
By Mario J R M•
Oct 9, 2018
Congratulations
Excelent course
federal Taxation
Transactions
By Charles P•
Nov 13, 2020
The exposition of the many complex topics was clear.
By Zhiyao L•
Jun 6, 2020
Great both in terms of substance and structure.
By LEVENT A•
Jan 8, 2022
Great content, awesome instructors.
By Angela T•
Jan 12, 2021
Excellent everything!!
By Alicia C H•
Apr 18, 2018
Extremely Challenging!
By Yessica B•
Apr 17, 2020
Best course ever!
By xiaoyan y•
May 14, 2018
good instructor
By Raquel R•
Apr 12, 2020
Great course!
By Mariko M•
May 23, 2018
The course content was great and the instructor presented things very clearly.
However, there were a lot of mistakes in the quizzes and knowledge checks, which could at times be quite confusing and frustrating. I reported the errors and hope that they will be fixed in time.
In sum, I highly recommend taking the course if you have use for knowledge of tax accounting.
By Inna Y L•
Sep 14, 2019
I really enjoyed the course. It was simple to follow and didn't cause me any stress. I'll continue to the rest of the courses in the certification. I wish however they'd have more examples and more animations for such examples.
By Leena L•
Mar 13, 2018
Great content, many errors in the quizzes