Chevron Left
Back to Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 日本語版

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 日本語版 by Google Cloud

4.2
stars
10 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

このコース「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations」では、Google Cloud の全体像と基本的な考え方を確認した後、ソフトウェア コンテナを作成して管理する方法と Kubernetes のアーキテクチャについて説明します。 これは「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine」シリーズの最初のコースです。このコースを修了したら、「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads」コースに登録してください。...
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 日本語版

By KOGA S

Feb 18, 2020

習うべき項目がすべてトレーニングセッションに網羅されていない。更新を求めます。

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder