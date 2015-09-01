About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud コンピューティング プラットフォーム各種の違いを理解する

  • Kubernetes のコンポーネントとアーキテクチャを理解する

  • Container Registry にコンテナ イメージを保存する

Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

コース 1 の概要

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud の概要

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete

コンテナと Kubernetes の概要

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
5 hours to complete

Kubernetes のアーキテクチャ

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版 Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine 日本語版

