- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
What you will learn
Google Cloud コンピューティング プラットフォーム各種の違いを理解する
Kubernetes のコンポーネントとアーキテクチャを理解する
Container Registry にコンテナ イメージを保存する
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
この専門講座には Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、講義動画で学んだスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs 内で使用、構成された Google Cloud Platform プロダクトなどのトピックが組み込まれています。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を使用して、実践的な経験を積むことができます。
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版
このコースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）の操作に必要な重要な概念と用語について説明していきます。Google Cloud Platform で使用できる Google App Engine、Google Compute Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine、Google Cloud Storage、Google Cloud SQL、BigQuery などのさまざまなコンピューティング サービスとストレージ サービスについて説明し、それぞれを比較します。さらに、Google Cloud Resource Manager のリソース階層や Google Cloud Identity and Access Management といった、リソースとポリシーを管理するための重要なツールについても説明します。ハンズオンラボでは、GCP を操作するための基本的なスキルを習得します。
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations 日本語版
このコース「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations」では、Google Cloud の全体像と基本的な考え方を確認した後、ソフトウェア コンテナを作成して管理する方法と Kubernetes のアーキテクチャについて説明します。
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads 日本語版
この「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine:Workloads」コースでは、Kubernetes を操作する方法、Deployment を作成して管理する方法、GKE のネットワーキング ツールの使用方法、Kubernetes のワークロードに永続ストレージを割り当てる方法を学びます。
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production 日本語版
この「Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine:Production」では、Kubernetes と Google Kubernetes Engine（GKE）のセキュリティ、GKE のロギングとモニタリング、GKE での GCP マネージド ストレージ サービスとマネージド データベース サービスの使用について学習します。
