Fundamental Rights Impact Assessment for GenAI Projects
Fundamental Rights Impact Assessment for GenAI Projects

Sabrina Palme

Instructor: Sabrina Palme

2 hours to complete
Recently updated!

April 2024

3 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, we're facing a situation where technology can solve some of the greatest challenges of our century and at the same time have a detrimental impact on human rights and freedoms. Through the lens of the Fundamental Rights Impact Assessment, in this course, we'll navigate the balance between innovation and our intrinsic rights to privacy, freedom and equality. The course will be delivered by Sabrina Palme, an AI Trustworthiness and Data Governance specialist, named "100 brilliant women in AI ethics."

1 video1 reading

This lesson commences with an introduction to FRIAs, defining the role they play in attaining trustworthy AI. From this foundation, you will explore the relevance of FRIAs for different types of organizations and applications, and in the context of the regulatory landscape.

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

The lesson equips you with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively analyze situations that call for the performance of FRIAs when working with diverse GenAI systems. Through an introduction to GenAI systems that define, distinguish, and characterize different types of GenAI, you will explore and analyze specific criteria that necessitate FRIAs.

2 videos

In this lesson, you will engage in the practical application of FRIAs against the backdrop of a real-world scenario. You will explore the step-by-step procedure of completing a FRIA on the given template and recognize important considerations throughout the process. This will prepare you to immerse yourself in the hands-on activity that puts your knowledge to the test by performing your own FRIA.

3 videos2 readings2 assignments

Sabrina Palme
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course28 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

