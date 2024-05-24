Google Cloud
Gemini in Gmail - 简体中文
Gemini in Gmail - 简体中文

  • 使用 AI 撰写新的电子邮件草稿。

  • 使用 AI 润色电子邮件草稿。

There is 1 module in this course

Google Workspace 专用 Gemini 是一个插件，可在 Google Workspace 中为客户提供生成式 AI 功能。在本迷你课程中，您将了解 Gemini 的主要功能，以及如何在 Gmail 中使用这些功能来提高工作效率。

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,336 Courses2,543,505 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

