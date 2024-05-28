Google Cloud
Gemini in Google Slides - 한국어
Gemini in Google Slides - 한국어

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gemini를 사용해 프레젠테이션에서 이미지를 생성합니다.

  • Gemini를 사용해 이미지에 스타일을 추가합니다.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Google Workspace를 위한 Gemini는 고객에게 Google Workspace의 생성형 AI 기능을 제공하는 부가기능입니다. 이 미니 학습 과정에서는 Gemini의 주요 기능을 살펴보고 이러한 기능으로 Google Slides의 생산성과 효율성을 향상하는 방법을 알아봅니다.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,347 Courses2,545,345 learners

