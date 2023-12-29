Edureka
Gen AI for Fraud Detection Analytics
Edureka

Gen AI for Fraud Detection Analytics

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Working with Generative AI, delve into email spam classification models, and explore ethical challenges in the field of Fraud Detection.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This short course is designed for learners to enhance their capabilities in the field of fraud detection. Throughout the course, participants embark on a journey that explores the innovative intersection of generative AI and fraud analytics. The curriculum covers essential topics, including the principles of generative AI, practical application in fraud detection scenarios, ethical considerations, and regulatory compliance. By combining theoretical knowledge, hands-on experiences, and real-world examples, learners gain the expertise to leverage generative AI effectively in fraud detection. Upon completion, students are equipped with the skills to detect fraud with precision, ensure ethical practices, and comply with regulatory standards, making them proficient in this evolving field.

What's included

12 videos8 readings4 assignments3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,848 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions