In this 2-hour guided project, you will learn how to leverage Generative AI for data generation to address data imbalance. SecureTrust Financial Services, a financial institution, has asked us to help them improve the accuracy of their fraud detection system. The model is a binary classifier, but it's not performing well due to data imbalance. As data scientists, we will employ Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), a subset of Generative AI, to create synthetic fraudulent transactions that closely resemble real transactions. This approach aims to balance the dataset and enhance the accuracy of the fraud detection model.
Data Balancing with Gen AI: Credit Card Fraud Detection
Clean and preprocess data for GANs
Employ GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks) for data generation
Apply PCA (Principal Component Analysis) for Data Exploration
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load the Dataset
Preprocess and Explore the data
Create the Generator model
Practice Task - Data Preprocessing for Neural Networks
Create the Discriminator model
Combine Generator and Discriminator models to Build The GAN
Train and evaluate our GAN
Generate synthetic data using the trained Generator
Challenge Task - Principal Component Analysis for Data visualization
Recommended experience
At least one year of experience in using deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and Keras in Python
Instructor
Offered by
