Este curso online te permitirá visualizar la importancia del capital humano relacionado con la hospitalidad. Es preciso considerar y apreciar los puestos de trabajo, dado que las personas son un elemento clave en la gestión de las empresas hoteleras turísticas.
Gestión del Capital Humano en la Indust. de la Hospitalidad
Taught in Spanish
Course
Identificar los aspectos del capital humano que los transforman en la verdadera ventaja competitiva en las organizaciones del sector.
Desarrollar habilidades para la planificación de personal y diseño de perfiles en empresas del ámbito hotelero.
Entender el funcionamiento de equipos altamente competitivos y motivados.
March 2024
8 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
A lo largo de esta semana veremos a qué nos referimos con el capital humano, la relación existente con la hospitalidad, la calidad del servicio. Además, se definirá a las organizaciones y su estructura. A la vez, expondremos los aspectos que transforman al capital humano en la ventaja competitiva en estas organizaciones.
3 videos5 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
A lo largo de esta semana recorreremos la organización hotelera, los departamentos que la integran, la gente que forma parte de la misma. Además, aprenderemos a qué se dedica el área de recursos humanos.
3 videos3 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
Durante esta semana recorremos la definición de equipo y sus características. Además, aprenderemos que el Área de Recursos Humanos es la encargada de la capacitación del capital humano a través de la formación, el entrenamiento, la enseñanza.
3 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Durante esta semana veremos cómo liderar, motivar y desarrollar con éxito el capital humano en la industria de la hospitalidad. Además, aprenderemos cómo la adaptación al cambio logra los objetivos propuestos por la organización en relación a la misión ante un nuevo escenario.
2 videos4 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
