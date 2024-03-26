Universidad de Palermo
Gestión del Capital Humano en la Indust. de la Hospitalidad
Universidad de Palermo

Gestión del Capital Humano en la Indust. de la Hospitalidad

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Vilma Insaurralde

Instructor: Vilma Insaurralde

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identificar los aspectos del capital humano que los transforman en la verdadera ventaja competitiva en las organizaciones del sector.

  • Desarrollar habilidades para la planificación de personal y diseño de perfiles en empresas del ámbito hotelero.

  • Entender el funcionamiento de equipos altamente competitivos y motivados.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

8 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

A lo largo de esta semana veremos a qué nos referimos con el capital humano, la relación existente con la hospitalidad, la calidad del servicio. Además, se definirá a las organizaciones y su estructura. A la vez, expondremos los aspectos que transforman al capital humano en la ventaja competitiva en estas organizaciones.

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

A lo largo de esta semana recorreremos la organización hotelera, los departamentos que la integran, la gente que forma parte de la misma. Además, aprenderemos a qué se dedica el área de recursos humanos.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Durante esta semana recorremos la definición de equipo y sus características. Además, aprenderemos que el Área de Recursos Humanos es la encargada de la capacitación del capital humano a través de la formación, el entrenamiento, la enseñanza.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Durante esta semana veremos cómo liderar, motivar y desarrollar con éxito el capital humano en la industria de la hospitalidad. Además, aprenderemos cómo la adaptación al cambio logra los objetivos propuestos por la organización en relación a la misión ante un nuevo escenario.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Vilma Insaurralde
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course25 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

