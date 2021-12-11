Chevron Left
Data is one of an organization’s most valuable commodities. But how can organizations best use their data? And how does the organization determine which data is the most recent, accurate, and useful for business decision making at the highest level? After taking this course, you will be able to describe different kinds of repositories including data marts, data lakes, and data reservoirs, and explain their functions and uses. A data warehouse is a large repository of data that has been cleaned to a consistent quality. Not all data repositories are used in the same way or require the same rigor when choosing what data to store. Data warehouses are designed to enable rapid business decision making through accurate and flexible reporting and data analysis. A data warehouse is one of the most fundamental business intelligence tools in use today, and one that successful Data Engineers must understand. You will also be able to describe how data warehouses serve a single source of data truth for organization’s current and historical data. Organizations create data value using analytics and business intelligence applications. Now that you have experienced the ELT process, gain hands-on analytics and business intelligence experience using IBM Cognos and its reporting, dashboard features including visualization capabilities. Finally, you will complete a shareable final project that enables you to demonstrate the skills you acquired in each module....
By IvanS

Dec 11, 2021

Great course. It gives a core knowledge of DB Warehousing as well as it describes what are facts and dimensions. Gives some practice creating it from scratch. Knowledge of SQL is quite essential to complete the final assignment.

Practice labs will help as everything is described. Cognos Analytics part is very short but there is the standalone course with more comprehensive practice.

By Amarendra P

Dec 28, 2021

Every course in this professional certification program designed such way that to get hands on real time project experience. The courses are well explained and labs were designed to get hands on experience. I congratulate and wish the team who designed this program and content. Thank you so much all and thanks coursera for this opportunity.

By Shivam K

Apr 14, 2022

Nice Course you will learn a lot

By Alex

Apr 5, 2022

very compelling

By Tales d A P

Nov 27, 2021

This course does not deliver. The content itself is good, but it was delayed and the labs were broken. Things were not even tested before they were published. If Skills Network Labs is buggy, then at least provide us a way to practice locally. After several great MOOCs on Coursera, I finally found the one that it is disappointing.

By Anton S

Apr 25, 2022

The videos are not engaging. Some aspects are explained in great detail and with good illustrations, other import parts are quickly glossed over and assumed to be familiar. I would only recommend this course if you've been working in IT for a while.

By Sheraz M

Nov 13, 2021

T​he lab was not avaiable for a few days to complete the final assignment. Poor services.

