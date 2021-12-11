By IvanS•
Dec 11, 2021
Great course. It gives a core knowledge of DB Warehousing as well as it describes what are facts and dimensions. Gives some practice creating it from scratch. Knowledge of SQL is quite essential to complete the final assignment.
Practice labs will help as everything is described. Cognos Analytics part is very short but there is the standalone course with more comprehensive practice.
By Amarendra P•
Dec 28, 2021
Every course in this professional certification program designed such way that to get hands on real time project experience. The courses are well explained and labs were designed to get hands on experience. I congratulate and wish the team who designed this program and content. Thank you so much all and thanks coursera for this opportunity.
By Shivam K•
Apr 14, 2022
Nice Course you will learn a lot
By Alex•
Apr 5, 2022
very compelling
By Tales d A P•
Nov 27, 2021
This course does not deliver. The content itself is good, but it was delayed and the labs were broken. Things were not even tested before they were published. If Skills Network Labs is buggy, then at least provide us a way to practice locally. After several great MOOCs on Coursera, I finally found the one that it is disappointing.
By Anton S•
Apr 25, 2022
The videos are not engaging. Some aspects are explained in great detail and with good illustrations, other import parts are quickly glossed over and assumed to be familiar. I would only recommend this course if you've been working in IT for a while.
By Sheraz M•
Nov 13, 2021
The lab was not avaiable for a few days to complete the final assignment. Poor services.