About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define the business need for infrastructure as Code and the benefits of using it in your environment.

  • Explain the features and functionalities of Terraform.

  • Use Terraform resources, variables, and output values to create Google Cloud infrastructure resources.

  • Use Terraform modules to build reusable configurations.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

28 minutes to complete

Introduction to Terraform for Google Cloud

28 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Terms and Concepts

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Writing Infrastructure Code for Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 26 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder