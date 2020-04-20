TP
Apr 19, 2020
Best to course to learn the basics of git and a good platform to learn how to become a power user of git.
MA
May 13, 2019
Simple and easy explanation of the concept along with basic git commands. Best for beginners.
By Thejus U P•
Apr 20, 2020
By Mahima A•
May 14, 2019
By Jorge S•
Oct 31, 2019
Very complete course of git.
By yiding y•
Dec 4, 2019
I have been using git in my current work for revision control but I didn't have a chance to systematically learn it and this is the reason I took the course.
Pro: This course gave me an overview of essential parts of using git even though I need to dive into each part more than the course's material. I like this type way in learning.
Cons: 1. For a beginner who didn't use any source control tool, I don't feel this is a good course to learn since there are very less practical examples. I feel the author assume you know or at least used other revision control tool. You would feel still don't know how to use it even though can pass all the quiz
2. Much more reading than demonstration in the course. Also the content in the reading is not well organized in some sections. Easily to lose the logic why this shown here. I usually need to search for other material after looking through the reading session.
By Joao V d S D•
Apr 26, 2020
I liked this one a lot, seems to talk about the core concepts that a developer needs to know, to deal with revision control via git. I was surprised that there was a lot of discussion about setting up a remote repository, but there wasn't a single mention to things like GitHub or GitLab, since that's what many people who are taking this course/specialization, are probably going to use and deal with.
By Yoshida H•
May 9, 2021
Very good course to learn the overview of Microservice.
Especially, covering 3 platforms with examples is really good. (AWS, GCP, Azure)
The lab environment is also helpful to make the understanding level deeper.
By Samuel F•
Jun 12, 2020
Awesome course. Really, really well-structured. It leds you to right way to discover things in a very smart way. I've learned so many new stuff here. High recommended even for those in the intermediary level.
By Deleted A•
Jun 14, 2020
It's a amazing class for me thanks coursera and Linux group and thank you instructor for the valuable information about Linux
By houssem z•
Mar 29, 2020
This course is very instructive and it contains all the information needed to master git.
By Geo R•
Jan 30, 2020
This course gives an introduction to Git. The concepts are explained well.
By Sidra•
Aug 22, 2019
It Was amazing experience to complete the specialization.
By Tamzid A•
Jun 4, 2020
Proper Knowledge About Git. Great Instructions.
By Pascal U E•
Jan 6, 2019
Great course, happy to learn about Gerrit!
By SUBRAT P P•
May 14, 2020
I enjoyed learning the basics of git.
By Manikant R•
Jun 2, 2020
It was very great learning about git
By Tushar M•
Jan 30, 2020
A very brief introduction to Git.
By Ted H•
May 13, 2020
The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization has been really helpful in understanding how Linux works. But this Git course has been the most useful of the four courses. The other Linux and OSS courses have given me a good foundation of where things are and how things are put together. But this Git course has helped me become more productive.
By Travis S•
May 20, 2020
This course taught me a lot about git I wasn't aware of, or didn't know enough about. I've been using git for a couple years on my own personal development projects, but after this course, I see I wasn't using git to it's full potential. Great work by the instructor.
By Dory A•
Feb 18, 2020
Excellent course that is informative, easy to follow, and has lots of opportunities to test your knowledge and learn more if interested. It is clear to me that a lot of work was put into preparing this course and that its creators are well-informed about these tools.
By Ravi P•
Jun 25, 2020
Definitely great course and little bit more focused on practical approach so you have to try it your self to actually know what exactly what all the commands do and how they work. Overall great I learned about version control systems specially GIT
By Awais A•
Jun 23, 2021
Very comprehensive course contents with effective teaching methods. It kept me engaged all the time. Very usefull reading references for software development.Recommended for those who are new to Linux based systems.
By David B•
Dec 27, 2020
thank you very much teacher. this course has been beneficial for me. I would like to continue the specialization but being a student I have financial difficulties. thank you professor.
By MANUEL A Q C•
Sep 4, 2020
This course has more difficult labs and you'll learn all of git basic for development. I enjoyed so much this course!
By JesseTewboo•
Jul 25, 2021
This is really a nice blessing. I learned a lot of about oss from here. Thank you so much for this lesson.
By Gigi M D•
Aug 14, 2020
Nice course to refresh or learn git, I refreshed a lot and I learnt new concepts and methods.