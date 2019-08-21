Course 4 focuses on using git for open source software distributed development. Git is a revision control system which arose out of the Linux kernel development community. Git was designed to help developers spread across the globe working on complicated projects coordinate their work in a rational way and keep track of everything they were doing. Overtime, Git has grown to be used by millions of projects today. This course gives you the opportunity to learn how to use git efficiently and make contributions in a relatively short amount of time. It will cover:
Experience as a developer on any operating system
Experience in working at the command line is not necessary, but would be helpful
The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation supports the creation of sustainable open source ecosystems by providing financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events, and training. Working together, The Linux Foundation and its projects form the most ambitious and successful investment in the creation of shared technology.
Git and Git Installation
Working with Git
Working with Other Developers
About the Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization
The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization will give you a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities. By completing the Specialization, you’ll have a better understanding of the Linux environment, as well as methods and tools required to successfully use it, and you’ll know how to use Git, the distributed version control system.
