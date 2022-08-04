Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Chat by Google Cloud
About the Course
In this course, we introduce you to Google Chat, Google’s chat software included with Google Workspace.
You will learn about messaging individuals and groups in Google Chat. You will also discover customization options, collaboration features and how Google Chat integrates with other Google Workspace products.
We will explore the use of spaces in Google Chat, showing you how to create, manage, search, and join them. Additionally, you will understand the distinctions between using a space and a group chat.
You also explore Google Chat apps and learn how to search for and use apps within Google Chat.
Aside from course videos, you will complete hands-on activities to practice what you’ve learned. Consider inviting a colleague or two to interact with you in Google Chat as you complete the activities....