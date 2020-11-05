About this Course

40,643 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(7,712 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

第一周

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

第二周

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

第三周

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

第四周

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHINESE CHARACTERS FOR BEGINNER 汉字

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder