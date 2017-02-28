By Kelly P•
Feb 28, 2017
Learning about the characters was very useful for me. It helped me to understand the connections between similar characters and also taught me a few new vocabulary words. I also feel that I gained an understanding in the thinking of Chinese people and culture by learning about these characters. Distinguishing between the strokes also helped me to recognize the differences between similar characters. I love the lack of English used in this course as well.
One major con for this course is that the tests require that students have some intermediate understanding of Chinese grammar. If this course is truly for beginners, then either those grammar aspects should be explained in the course or the fill in the blank sentences should be altered in some way that allows students to answer with limited knowledge of grammar. The good thing is that there's usually only one or two questions like that on each test. Also, some of the slides in the middle of the course also got messed up in some way where they skip over characters or repeat characters multiple times. That was confusing, but not impossible to understand. It needs to be fixed though.
Thanks to everyone who put this course together. I appreciate your hard work. 谢谢您们。
By Michael G•
Dec 9, 2019
A very wise native Chinese once told me, when I first began thinking about learning Chinese, that learning to write and read Chinese characters is paramount to learning Chinese language and culture. These days, there's far too little emphasis on learning to read and write Chinese. The focus is on speaking only at the simplest conversation level, often excluding listening in many cases. This course will get you on the right path toward learning Chinese properly, especially if you want to advance. The course is very well designed. You won't be disappointed in the long run. Learning to read and write Chinese is a long and sometimes difficult process which leads to insight. I wish there were more courses like this one!
By Laura K•
Apr 2, 2020
The course is very useful for learning stroke order, although it doesn't say why stroke order is important.
A few things in the tests I had to look up in an online Chinese dictionary. Also I used this dictionary for further definitions when I paused the videos to write the additional vocabulary: https://chinese.yabla.com/chinese-english-pinyin-dictionary.php?
Overall this course is a very useful introduction to Simplified Chinese and I really enjoyed learning the characters. I find writing Chinese characters very relaxing. This course gradually introduces more and more characters and I feel like I have learned a lot.
By Catherine v D•
Jan 9, 2017
Hard, but so well worth the effort. After finishing the class, I am not intimidated to writing in Mandarin Chinese any more. The pace is quite sustained, so do not skip, as the lessons are carefully strung together so as to make the building blocks of the foundation of the written language more understandable, like a building code. 15-stroke words? Fine! I now can decipher their components AND I remember the vocabulary a lot better, because it is anchored as a visual marker as well. Good luck! Keep practicing! I loved every moment of my class and cannot recommend it highly enough.
By James K R•
Nov 5, 2017
Well Worth the Effort!
Having just completed the HSK Prep Certification Course, I knew I needed to focus on recognizing and understanding basic Chinese Characters. Completing this course has required me to continue daily contact with the Mandarin language skills from the HSK course and improve (somewhat), the vital reading and (to some extent) writing skills necessary to fully develop facility with this language.
I recommend this course of study specifically for those who've had an introduction to Mandarin, since the material here is (in my opinion) contextual and (of course) grounded in the grammatical structures of Mandarin, without a prior introduction this course material may appear abstract and self-referential.
I found the course to be a reinforcement of the lessons learned and not-quite learned during my HSK Prep course. Thank you for the well structured opportunity to continue my growth.
By Charlton T S•
Aug 24, 2020
No English subtitles. No teacher explaining lessons. No nothing
By Erlinda S•
May 14, 2020
I enjoyed my learning experience in this class and would continue on learning. I would like to take the next level Chinese characters for beginners 2. The instructor is very knowledgeable and I enjoy her teaching. Thank you very much. I also suggest to those that would like to learn the Chinese language to take the Chinese Characters for beginners first to build the foundation in learning how to read and write and understand the language. Again thank you. I took Chinese 101 in college as my electives and would like to learn more.
By Olga G•
Aug 16, 2020
Мне понравился курс. Задания тестов бывают трудными, поскольку там присутствует грамматика, которой в видео-уроках нет, но со словарями это можно преодолеть - все-таки это самообучение. Информации много, подана она достаточно логично. Конечно, требуется много самостоятельной работы (о чем было сказано еще в начале курса) - отрабатывать написание иероглифов каждый день. Будьте готовы к интенсивному обучению. И отличная графика, музыка - умиротворяет и настраивает на рабочий лад. Спасибо за курс!
By Beh C•
Jun 3, 2021
I like that this course taught us chinese character that has the same radical together, it makes reference much more easier. In the beginning of lesson the course use antonym to teach which again makes learning interesting. In the practice questions, some words were not taught so can be quite frustating thinking that i have forgotten about the words BUT nothing can't be learn with google translator! Will definitely go for course 2 after i have mastered the existing charaters.
By Leong L K•
Jul 18, 2021
Was an easy to follow, understand, learn and write short course. I am able to read more Chinese characters now and I am really happy about the progress. Learning how a word is connected to its base character was explained well, hence, makes it easier to remember how to read and write a complete word in Chinese. Moving on to the next level! Thank you..
By luis c•
Apr 23, 2020
ES EXCELENTE, PRACTICO; BUENISIMO,,
GRACIAS A TODOS Y A CADA UNO USTEDES Y A SUS ( FAMILIAS ) QUE DESARROLLARON ESTE CURSO. POR EL TIEMPO Y ESFUERZO, Y HACERLO DISPONIBLE DE MANERA GRATUITA , PORQUE EN OCASIONES HABEMOS PERSONAS QUE NOS INTERESA CAPACITARNOS Y PERO NO SE TIENEN LOS RECURSOS PARA OBTENERLOS..
SALUDOS,, FELICIDADES Y GRACIAS
By Jenny D M S•
Dec 22, 2020
¡Excelente curso! Muchas gracias por las explicaciones sobre el origen de los caracteres. Sugiero que en los cuestionarios se evalúe nuestro listening. Es muy importante. Aunque sé que este curso es sobre caracteres chinos, también m hubiera gustado practicar mas el audio de las palabras por medio de los cuestionarios. Muchas gracias.
By Maria d B•
Mar 13, 2021
A very useful course that allows you to learn hanzi by repetition, association and even radical understanding. It works better if you already have the chinese basics down or if you're studying grammar simultaneously as some exercises are about sentences (which aren't explained as the course is specifically about hanzi writing)
By Hanh K•
Dec 23, 2021
The course helps me to understand foundation knowledge of Chinese characters including its elements, radicals. Words are organized into topics helps to memorize easier.
I'm very happy that I've completed the 1st course and will continue the 2nd one.
Besides, it would be great if we can review the wrong answer for the quiz.
By Deleted A•
Jun 16, 2017
I really enjoyed this course from the beginning to the end. Then, I really learned so much Chinese Characters and the origin of some of them. So, I will hope it would be the possibility of having a second part in order to learn more about Chinese Characters and have an additional complement to learn Chinese language.
谢谢！
By Jack V•
Sep 8, 2019
Outstanding course. I especially appreciate the thoroughgoing attention to the fundamentals of making the basic and compound strokes. That has greatly improved my Chinese penmanship. Thank you so much for covering writing Chinese characters like no course I have previously taken, beautiful as some of them were.
By Natalie L S A•
Aug 20, 2018
Ótimo, fácil compreender as perguntas mesmo que elas estejam apenas em caracteres, pois são todos os caracteres ensinados durante curso, e aí intuitivamente, você aprende a ordem da construção de frases em Mandarim, apesar de que o foco deste curso seja apenas aprender os caracteres chineses.
By Gayani P•
Sep 29, 2020
This course was really helpful for me to catch the ropes of the Chinese language. Since I am not a native speaker and not having any connection to the language, it was harder for me to grasp Chinese. but because of this course, I was able to fill out a lot of missing points
By Ale M•
Feb 3, 2020
This course is a great review material for those who have little knowledge of mandarin. I would recommend taking this course as additional to other grammar courses as it focuses mainly on vocabulary. Looking forward to taking the next course on characters for beginners.
By Anh T•
May 2, 2021
A very good course for beginners to learn Chinese characters. The teacher explained the origins of many characters, and group the characters/ words derived from them in each lession, making it easier to remember. I look forward to the following courses.
By Eric M E•
Apr 30, 2021
我很喜欢了啊！Great for learning lots of new characters if you're at a beginner level and it helps you understand where the characters come from and how some of the more complicated ones are made from the base characters. I enjoyed the course, would recommend!
By Harlee R•
Nov 29, 2020
I learned a lot, I would have liked to know more about Chinese culture, but in general, the course helped me to understand the origins of the characters and how they are supposed to be written, so now I will continue practicing every day.
谢谢，老师
By Angel D C A•
Feb 5, 2020
I enjoyed this course. There are some problems with some videos because there are some cut parts in the text. I have a doubt, about If some characters do not need accentuation when they appear in a sentence with two or more characters?
By FRANCISCO I D B•
Sep 11, 2020
Excellent course! I learned a lot and enjoyed learning Chinese characters every week.Sometimes the presentations have some details, such as images that go by very fast or some character is skipped, but they are occasional errors
By Karin O•
Feb 25, 2021
Aprendí muchas palabras nuevas y reforcé las que sabía. Es el mejor curso que he he tomado sobre caracteres y está muy enfocado a lo que vienes. Me hice un mini diccionario que de seguro me ayudará a expresarme mejor en chino.