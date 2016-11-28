This course provides a view of the history of spaceflight, from early writings telling of human's fascination of space through the early Russian and American space stations. Developed as an interesting and entertaining slice of space history that is accessible to anyone with an interest in human spaceflight
University of Houston
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
A welcome video and course syllabus
Unit 1 - Apollo 11 Moon Landing
Learn about the Apollo 11 moon landing with interesting interviews with the astronauts who made history
Unit 2 - Humankind’s Musings on Space Travel
Learn about how previous generations thought about the possibility of space travel
Unit 3 - Early Rocketry
Learn about how rockets were developed from the ancient Chinese through today's powerful rockets
Superior course to gain understanding of human spaceflight from its beginning up to Skylab.
Really enjoying this course hope you will do more courses on the Space program i.e. Space shuttles etc, and rocket science/maths would be good as well..
As an aerospace engineering student, I gained historical background about my profession. I hope there will be a second part of this course.
good clips but annoying music almost in the foreground, hard to hear voices sometimes.
