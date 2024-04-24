University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
Human Excellence in the AI Age, Part 1
Human Excellence in the AI Age, Part 1

Edward D. Hess

2 hours to complete
What you'll learn

  • Tools to help you be more resilient and make better life choices and decisions.

  • Strategies to work towards becoming your Best Self.

April 2024

4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Human Excellence in the AI Age Part 1, an exploration into the intersection of human potential and artificial intelligence (AI). In this module, we will lay the foundation for understanding the evolving relationship between humans and AI and how individuals and organizations can strive for excellence in this rapidly changing landscape. In this module, you'll meet your faculty, Edward D. Hess, author of 14 books and Professor Emeritus of Business Administration at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Finally, you'll familiarize yourself with the course structure - video lessons combined with reflection questions and checks for understanding that is designed to help you familiarize yourself with the course so you can make the most of your course experience.

7 readings

Welcome to the Human Excellence in the AI Age module. This module addresses the challenges of work in the AI Age and the need to reman relevant - to not be automated out of a job. In this module, we will explore the skills that separate humans from technology (i.e.. critical thinking, relationship-building, problem solving) and the need for humans to become highly adaptive learners. Finally, we will discuss the biggest inhibitors of our ability to learn at the pace of change and the need for a new way of working to achieve success in the AI Age.

9 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the Managing Your Ego - Quieting Your Mind and Body module. Our ego and our fear are the two biggest inhibitors of our ability to adapt and grow. In this module, we explore how mastery of self (both mind and body) enables us to become highly adaptive learners. We can overcome the limitations of our ego and fear by embracing humility and a new definition of smart. Using a variety of tools (daily meditation, mindfulness practice, coherent breathing) we are able to quiet our minds and master our physical reactions to stress, creating space to become a highly adaptive learner.

6 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Edward D. Hess
