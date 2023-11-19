Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
IA generativa en el aula
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

IA generativa en el aula

Taught in Spanish

4,055 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Guadalupe Vadillo
Jackeline Bucio
Omar Terrazas Razo

Instructors: Guadalupe Vadillo

Top Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.8

(56 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Creación de textos, imágenes, vídeo y presentaciones con IA generativa. Implicaciones éticas del uso de IA generativas en la educación.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

En esta semana aprenderás como interactuar con las IA generativas del tipo Texto a Texto e identificarás los tipos de actividades de aprendizaje y evaluación que puedan resolverse estas herramientas.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz3 discussion prompts

En esta semana conocerás algunas de las herramientas de IA generativas que pueden ser útiles en tu ejercicio en el aula

What's included

8 videos2 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

En esta semana conocerás herramientas que pueden ser útiles para actividades docentes relacionadas con la enseñanza o redacción de textos académicos

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 peer review1 discussion prompt

En esta semana se conocerás las limitaciones en el uso de IA generativa en la práctica, responsabilidades éticas y un panorama del futuro de su uso en la educación

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (24 ratings)
Jackeline Bucio
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
4 Courses17,692 learners

Offered by

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 56

4.8

56 reviews

  • 5 stars

    87.50%

  • 4 stars

    7.14%

  • 3 stars

    1.78%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    3.57%

JC
5

Reviewed on Nov 18, 2023

JS
5

Reviewed on Oct 20, 2023

PG
5

Reviewed on Dec 9, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions