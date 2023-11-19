Conocerás, el concepto, utilidad, retos y posibilidades educativas de la IA generativa a través de la experiencia directa, y de lecturas y discusiones, con la intención de proponer aplicaciones útiles para el aprendizaje y la enseñanza. Discutirás las implicaciones éticas del uso de IA generativas en la educación.
IA generativa en el aula
Taught in Spanish
Course
What you'll learn
Creación de textos, imágenes, vídeo y presentaciones con IA generativa. Implicaciones éticas del uso de IA generativas en la educación.
Skills you'll gain
There are 4 modules in this course
En esta semana aprenderás como interactuar con las IA generativas del tipo Texto a Texto e identificarás los tipos de actividades de aprendizaje y evaluación que puedan resolverse estas herramientas.
What's included
10 videos1 quiz3 discussion prompts
En esta semana conocerás algunas de las herramientas de IA generativas que pueden ser útiles en tu ejercicio en el aula
What's included
8 videos2 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
En esta semana conocerás herramientas que pueden ser útiles para actividades docentes relacionadas con la enseñanza o redacción de textos académicos
What's included
6 videos1 reading1 peer review1 discussion prompt
En esta semana se conocerás las limitaciones en el uso de IA generativa en la práctica, responsabilidades éticas y un panorama del futuro de su uso en la educación
What's included
7 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Reviewed on Nov 18, 2023
Reviewed on Oct 20, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 9, 2023
