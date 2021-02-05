Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying, Attracting, and Growing Your Digital Audience by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Welcome to Course 1 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Identifying, Attracting, and Growing Your Digital Audience. In this course, we will begin with a brief introduction to digital marketing and how a brand’s identity is closely linked to its digital presence. We will explore strategies to identify, grow, and maintain an online audience to help achieve your marketing goals. You are highly encouraged to use this course experience to begin building a digital marketing plan for your current or future business. The activities in this course are all designed to guide you through different sections of a digital marketing plan. Our learning goals for this course are to: - Recognize the current landscape of the digital business environment. - Develop an audience persona based on a target audience. - Identify strategies to define, attract, and engage your audience online. - Review an e-commerce experience and discuss how to improve customer experience. - Compare social networks and develop a social media strategy designed to meet your marketing goals and objectives....

By Maria A

Feb 4, 2021

Gave a great introduction to Digital Marketing. Thoroughly enjoyed the course!

By Twannetta W

Apr 28, 2021

I appreciated learning foundational aspects of social media marketing. Looking forward to learning more content and growing my expertise in this area of study.

By Androniki P

Jan 30, 2021

Very good information and articles for someone that has very little idea about attracting people and advertising the product through social media

By Işıl E Ö

Jan 30, 2021

I would like to see some vids from teachers

By Salvatore R

Mar 15, 2021

Thank you, great course. It takes students to where they want to get to, thanks to the optional readings too. I found them very interesting and useful! Optional readings do make the difference in my knowledge and understanding of the topic.

By Youssef M M

May 7, 2021

It is a perfect course and will gave me an opportunity to understand more in Digital marketing. This will be added in my CV for sure.

By Eugene F

Mar 19, 2021

This course has given me a deeper understanding of reaching your audience via the marketing platforms discussed.

By Alumno X E L A V

Dec 22, 2021

It was an excellent introduction to themes about digital audience, very complete and clear information

By Carlaine C

Aug 9, 2021

Provided a lot of insights for those who do not have basic knowledge of Digital Marketing

By Lidor A

Feb 18, 2021

This is an amazing course, full of enrichment and knowledge, understandable and invested!

By Wentzel C

Apr 17, 2021

Wow. This is a wonderful course that places everything on e-marketing into perspective.

By Luke

Feb 25, 2021

Good course. Covers the basics. Great for someone getting into online marketing.

By Chen H Y

Jun 29, 2021

Concise and to the point. Great introduction to digital marketing!

By Mohammad M

Jun 18, 2021

This course teach exactly as title imply. Strongly recommended

By Eirhnh G

Mar 3, 2021

The course was very interesting and easy to follow.

Thank you!

By sithara p

Feb 16, 2021

Great course with great resources and easy to understand.

By Lizbeth R

Aug 2, 2021

Well structured concepts ready to be taken into action.

By Aditi V

Feb 18, 2021

Great insights, short and simple, easy to understand.

By Seif E T

Jun 5, 2021

great course thank you for this new information

By Gio E

Sep 27, 2021

Now I love to learn more E-Marketing

By Mohammad S

Nov 2, 2021

Very valuable and worthy lesson!!

By Asif F

Sep 25, 2021

It was a great course overall

By ahmed n

Jun 11, 2021

i​ find it really useful

By Muhammad R A

Jun 4, 2021

I like this course

By Kara S S

Mar 15, 2022

Learned a lot!

