TW
Apr 27, 2021
I appreciated learning foundational aspects of social media marketing. Looking forward to learning more content and growing my expertise in this area of study.
AP
Jan 29, 2021
Very good information and articles for someone that has very little idea about attracting people and advertising the product through social media
By Maria A•
Feb 4, 2021
Gave a great introduction to Digital Marketing. Thoroughly enjoyed the course!
By Twannetta W•
Apr 28, 2021
I appreciated learning foundational aspects of social media marketing. Looking forward to learning more content and growing my expertise in this area of study.
By Androniki P•
Jan 30, 2021
Very good information and articles for someone that has very little idea about attracting people and advertising the product through social media
By Işıl E Ö•
Jan 30, 2021
I would like to see some vids from teachers
By Salvatore R•
Mar 15, 2021
Thank you, great course. It takes students to where they want to get to, thanks to the optional readings too. I found them very interesting and useful! Optional readings do make the difference in my knowledge and understanding of the topic.
By Youssef M M•
May 7, 2021
It is a perfect course and will gave me an opportunity to understand more in Digital marketing. This will be added in my CV for sure.
By Eugene F•
Mar 19, 2021
This course has given me a deeper understanding of reaching your audience via the marketing platforms discussed.
By Alumno X E L A V•
Dec 22, 2021
It was an excellent introduction to themes about digital audience, very complete and clear information
By Carlaine C•
Aug 9, 2021
Provided a lot of insights for those who do not have basic knowledge of Digital Marketing
By Lidor A•
Feb 18, 2021
This is an amazing course, full of enrichment and knowledge, understandable and invested!
By Wentzel C•
Apr 17, 2021
Wow. This is a wonderful course that places everything on e-marketing into perspective.
By Luke•
Feb 25, 2021
Good course. Covers the basics. Great for someone getting into online marketing.
By Chen H Y•
Jun 29, 2021
Concise and to the point. Great introduction to digital marketing!
By Mohammad M•
Jun 18, 2021
This course teach exactly as title imply. Strongly recommended
By Eirhnh G•
Mar 3, 2021
The course was very interesting and easy to follow.
Thank you!
By sithara p•
Feb 16, 2021
Great course with great resources and easy to understand.
By Lizbeth R•
Aug 2, 2021
Well structured concepts ready to be taken into action.
By Aditi V•
Feb 18, 2021
Great insights, short and simple, easy to understand.
By Seif E T•
Jun 5, 2021
great course thank you for this new information
By Gio E•
Sep 27, 2021
Now I love to learn more E-Marketing
By Mohammad S•
Nov 2, 2021
Very valuable and worthy lesson!!
By Asif F•
Sep 25, 2021
It was a great course overall
By ahmed n•
Jun 11, 2021
i find it really useful
By Muhammad R A•
Jun 4, 2021
I like this course
By Kara S S•
Mar 15, 2022
Learned a lot!