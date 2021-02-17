Welcome to Course 1 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Identifying, Attracting, and Growing Your Digital Audience. In this course, we will begin with a brief introduction to digital marketing and how a brand’s identity is closely linked to its digital presence. We will explore strategies to identify, grow, and maintain an online audience to help achieve your marketing goals.
No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.
Develop an audience persona based on a target audience.
Identify strategies to define, attract, and engage your audience online.
Compare social networks and develop a social media strategy designed to meet your marketing goals and objectives.
- Marketing
- Brand Management
- Experience Design
- Social Media
- E-Commerce
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Introduction to Digital Marketing
Welcome to Module 1: Introduction to Digital Marketing. In this module we will begin with an exploration of some common digital marketing terms and concepts you should be familiar with, and then we will take a look at the basic structures and models of doing business online. Finally, we will discuss how a brand’s identity and digital presence work together to help you connect with your audience.
Identifying & Defining Your Audience
Welcome to Module 2: Identifying & Defining Your Audience. In this module we will review strategies for identifying and defining your audience online, and we will explore how to develop an audience persona to represent a segment of your target audience. We will also explore how a well-crafted value proposition can be used to connect with you audience and communicate what makes you distinct from other brands.
Attracting & Building Your Audience
Welcome to Module 3: Attracting & Building Your Audience. In this module we will review the main stages of the customer's journey and then focus on acquisition strategies for building your audience. We will cover a variety of different acquisition techniques to attract and build your audience, and discuss how a smooth e-commerce experience can ensure that your visitors stay engaged with your website. We will also explore the role of social media in building your audience, and how to use your marketing goals and objectives to select the right platforms.
Maintaining & Engaging Your Audience
Welcome to Module 4: Maintaining & Engaging Your Audience. In the last module of this course, we will review additional strategies to keep your audience engaged. You’ll have the opportunity to craft a social media strategy designed to build your audience and we will take a close look at how to use social media, mobile marketing, and new technologies to build a relationship with your customers.
I appreciated learning foundational aspects of social media marketing. Looking forward to learning more content and growing my expertise in this area of study.
Well structured concepts ready to be taken into action.
Great insights, short and simple, easy to understand.
This course teach exactly as title imply. Strongly recommended
In this specialization, students will explore the continually evolving platforms and channels of digital marketing and learn how to define and build an audience through social media, search engine marketing, and website optimization. Areas of study include mobile-first marketing, microsites, and how to measure and track conversion through analytical tools. Get ready to review and practice the most relevant digital tactics for your marketing goals.
