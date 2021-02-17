About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
E-Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an audience persona based on a target audience.

  • Identify strategies to define, attract, and engage your audience online.

  • Compare social networks and develop a social media strategy designed to meet your marketing goals and objectives.

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Experience Design
  • Social Media
  • E-Commerce
Course 1 of 3 in the
E-Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Digital Marketing

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Identifying & Defining Your Audience

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Attracting & Building Your Audience

4 hours to complete
8 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Maintaining & Engaging Your Audience

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IDENTIFYING, ATTRACTING, AND GROWING YOUR DIGITAL AUDIENCE

About the E-Marketing Specialization

E-Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

