Course 2 of 3 in the
E-Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore how to leverage keywords and search engine marketing in your ad campaigns

  • Analyze a landing page and identify successful and unsuccessful elements

  • Identify tactics of customer conversion and retention to add to your digital marketing plan

Skills you will gain

  • Landing Page
  • Marketing
  • ad campaigns
  • Search Engine Marketing
  • PPC
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Search Engine Marketing

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

3 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Landing Pages

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Conversion and Retention

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

