Welcome to Course 2 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Strategies for Converting and Retaining Customers Online. In this course, we will begin with an introduction to Search Engine Marketing. We will then explore elements of an effective marketing campaign, landing pages, and strategies for converting and retaining your customer base.
No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.
Explore how to leverage keywords and search engine marketing in your ad campaigns
Analyze a landing page and identify successful and unsuccessful elements
Identify tactics of customer conversion and retention to add to your digital marketing plan
- Landing Page
- Marketing
- ad campaigns
- Search Engine Marketing
- PPC
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Search Engine Marketing
Welcome to Module 1: Introduction to Search Engine Marketing. In this module, we will cover the terminology and foundational concepts associated with Search Engine Marketing or SEM. We will review the tactics and strategies that will make your website more visible on the Internet, and how to use Search Engine Optimization and Keywords to attract new consumers and grow your customer base.
Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Welcome to Module 2: Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). In this module, we will explore aspects of the PPC online marketing strategy. We will cover the main differences between paid and organic search engine optimization models, and how each model will affect the search results your potential customers will find. Finally, we will use this knowledge to weigh the pros and cons of each strategy and discuss how to decide which one is best for your business or website.
Landing Pages
Welcome to Module 3: Landing Pages. In this module, we will explore the elements of an effective landing page and which aspects to focus on for successful conversion. We will review what mistakes to avoid when building a landing page and common problems to consider. And finally, we will build on the concepts you have learned in the previous modules to draw connections between various search engine marketing models and how they influence landing pages in terms of advertisement rankings and quality scores.
Conversion and Retention
Welcome to Module 4: Conversion and Retention. In this module, you will begin to think about conversion as a journey that the customer takes. You will also study how you can influence this journey with a creative digital strategy. You will then discuss tactics for achieving audience conversion before moving onto a lesson about the final step in the process: retention. You will learn why retention is so important in a sales strategy and the digital tactics that contribute to retaining customers. Finally, you will study microsites and how they can be instrumental in reaching the target niche audiences for your website or business.
This course provides essential materials in order to acquaintance with the latest tools about search engine marketing. I strongly recommend it.
I've learned a lot through this course. 100% helpful in the real world.
So far the content has been easy to follow and interesting for beginners. I am happy with the course work.
About the E-Marketing Specialization
In this specialization, students will explore the continually evolving platforms and channels of digital marketing and learn how to define and build an audience through social media, search engine marketing, and website optimization. Areas of study include mobile-first marketing, microsites, and how to measure and track conversion through analytical tools. Get ready to review and practice the most relevant digital tactics for your marketing goals.
