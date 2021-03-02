MM
Aug 26, 2021
This course provides essential materials in order to acquaintance with the latest tools about search engine marketing. I strongly recommend it.
HN
Feb 14, 2022
I've learned a lot through this course. 100% helpful in the real world.
By Elizabeth N C•
Mar 2, 2021
key points are missing in practice and I delve into each topic and add a case study that resembles a real case.
By Mohammad M•
Aug 27, 2021
This course provides essential materials in order to acquaintance with the latest tools about search engine marketing. I strongly recommend it.
By Hannan N•
Feb 14, 2022
I've learned a lot through this course. 100% helpful in the real world.
By Eduardo .•
Sep 21, 2021
Great Course
By Deepak S•
May 17, 2022
ha
By Rajesh A•
May 20, 2022
Quick learning on Strategies for converting and Retaining customer online. Quick overviews on Microsites, landing page, Search Engine optimisation, online customer conversion, Customer retainsion tactics. Good learning experience
By Mapula M•
Mar 30, 2021
So far the content has been easy to follow and interesting for beginners. I am happy with the course work.