Strategies for Converting and Retaining Customers Online by University of California, Irvine

Welcome to Course 2 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Strategies for Converting and Retaining Customers Online. In this course, we will begin with an introduction to Search Engine Marketing. We will then explore elements of an effective marketing campaign, landing pages, and strategies for converting and retaining your customer base. You are highly encouraged to use this course experience to begin building a digital marketing plan for your current or future business. The activities in this course are all designed to guide you through different sections of a digital marketing plan. Our learning goals for this course are to: - Explore how to leverage keywords and search engine marketing in your ad campaigns - Develop a sample pay per click (PPC) ad campaign that aligns with your marketing goals - Analyze a landing page and identify successful and unsuccessful elements - Recognize how to apply calls-to-action to increase customer conversion - Identify tactics of customer conversion and retention to add to your digital marketing plan...

MM

Aug 26, 2021

This course provides essential materials in order to acquaintance with the latest tools about search engine marketing. I strongly recommend it.

HN

Feb 14, 2022

I've learned a lot through this course. 100% helpful in the real world.

By Elizabeth N C

Mar 2, 2021

key points are missing in practice and I delve into each topic and add a case study that resembles a real case.

By Eduardo .

Sep 21, 2021

G​reat Course

By Deepak S

May 17, 2022

ha

By Rajesh A

May 20, 2022

Quick learning on Strategies for converting and Retaining customer online. Quick overviews on Microsites, landing page, Search Engine optimisation, online customer conversion, Customer retainsion tactics. Good learning experience

By Mapula M

Mar 30, 2021

So far the content has been easy to follow and interesting for beginners. I am happy with the course work.

