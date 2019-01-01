Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Segmentation, Filtering, and Region Analysis by MathWorks
About the Course
In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Introduction to Image Processing to work through common complications such as noise. You’ll use spatial filters to deal with different types of artifacts. You’ll learn new approaches to segmentation such as edge detection and clustering. You’ll also analyze regions of interest and calculate properties such as size, orientation, and location.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to separate and analyze regions in your own images. You’ll apply your skills to segment an MRI image of a brain to separate different tissues.
You will use MATLAB throughout this course. MATLAB is the go-to choice for millions of people working in engineering and science, and provides the capabilities you need to accomplish your image processing tasks. You will be provided with free access to MATLAB for the duration of the course to complete your work.
To be successful in this course you should have a background in basic math and some exposure to MATLAB. If you want to familiarize yourself with MATLAB check out the free, two-hour MATLAB Onramp. Experience with image processing is not required....