About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Image Processing
  • Image Segmentation
  • region analysis
  • image filtering
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Spatial Filtering and Edge Detection

4 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Improving Segmentation

2 videos (Total 13 min)
Week 3

Advanced Segmentation Approaches

2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Calculating Region Properties

4 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

