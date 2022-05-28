In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Introduction to Image Processing to work through common complications such as noise. You’ll use spatial filters to deal with different types of artifacts. You’ll learn new approaches to segmentation such as edge detection and clustering. You’ll also analyze regions of interest and calculate properties such as size, orientation, and location.
This course is part of the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB
Skills you will gain
- Image Processing
- Image Segmentation
- region analysis
- image filtering
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB
Instructors
Offered by
MathWorks
Accelerating the pace of discovery, innovation, development, and learning in engineering and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spatial Filtering and Edge Detection
Improving Segmentation
Advanced Segmentation Approaches
Calculating Region Properties
About the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
As cameras become widespread, there are endless opportunities to process images and videos. This specialization is intended for engineers and scientists who need to analyze, design, and build systems using images or videos. You will explore real-world applications like:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I have access to MATLAB?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.