In this course, you will build on the skills acquired in Image Segmentation, Filtering, and Region Analysis to explore large sets of images and video files. It’s impractical to manually inspect results in large data sets. Automating image processing allows you to do your work more efficiently.
This course is part of the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
Skills you will gain
- Image Processing
- Object Detection
- Matlab
- video processing
MathWorks
Accelerating the pace of discovery, innovation, development, and learning in engineering and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Processing Batches of Images
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Working with Video Files
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
1 hour to complete
Analyzing Results
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)
7 hours to complete
Final Project: Detecting Cars in a Noisy Video
7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
About the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization
As cameras become widespread, there are endless opportunities to process images and videos. This specialization is intended for engineers and scientists who need to analyze, design, and build systems using images or videos. You will explore real-world applications like:
