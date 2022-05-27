About this Course

Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB

Skills you will gain

  • Image Processing
  • Object Detection
  • Matlab
  • video processing
Basic math and some exposure to MATLAB

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Processing Batches of Images

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Working with Video Files

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Analyzing Results

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Final Project: Detecting Cars in a Noisy Video

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Image Processing for Engineering and Science Specialization

Image Processing for Engineering and Science

