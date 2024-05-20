L&T EduTech
Power System Modelling and Fault Analysis
Power System Modelling and Fault Analysis

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Gain a thorough understanding of layout of conventional electrical grid system, its operations and challenges through a well-structured curriculum

  • Get insights on power system modeling with per unit quantities to ease the analysis of power system networks

  • Analyze concept of symmetrical / unsymmetrical fault analysis with numerical examples and ETAP simulations

There are 4 modules in this course

Let’s begin this course by understanding the basic structure of electrical grid system, merits, demerits and challenges involved, grid interconnections, various studies carried out in a power system and the need for power system analysis.

This module imparts knowledge on per unit system calculations, modelling of the various power system components in the form of equivalent circuits and their representation in impedance / reactance diagram.

This module aims to explore the various types of faults occurring in a power system, the concept of symmetrical components and analysis of symmetrical faults

This module helps to understand the various types of unsymmetrical faults and details the analysis of unsymmetrical faults with interconnection of sequence networks.

