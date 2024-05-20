Power System Modelling and Fault Analysis

This course is designed to provide a detailed description of modeling of power system components and analyze of various types of symmetrical and unsymmetrical faults occurring in a power system network.
By the end of this course, you will be able to: • Develop a comprehensive understanding of the structure and nature of an electrical grid system, issues faced in grid operations and types of grid interconnections. (BL2) • Draw the single line diagram representation of a three-phase power system using standard symbols. (BL3) • Develop the per unit impedance and reactance diagram from a given single line diagram of a power system network. (BL3) • Model the various power system components namely generator, transformers, and transmission lines for equivalent circuit representation for further analysis and investigation. (BL4) • Perform the analysis of power system when subjected to symmetrical or unsymmetrical faults based on Thevenin’s circuit representation and as a outcome design as suitable protection scheme by sizing the Circuit Breaker and Fuse. (BL4) • Elucidate the concept of symmetrical component transformation in unsymmetrical fault analysis. (BL3) This course provides a specialized focus on power system modeling and fault analysis supported with realistic industry test cases. The course stands out for its hands-on ETAP demonstrations, which is an industrial software used in power grid sectors, providing learners with practical skills in the field of power system design and analysis. Additionally, it touches upon the various details involved in the modeling of power system components and short circuit studies, catering to real time scenarios and case studies. To be successful in this course, you should have a background in basic electrical engineering principles, including knowledge of circuit analysis, electromagnetism, mathematical modelling and transmission and distribution of electrical power. Familiarity with any simulation packages such as MATLAB, POWER WORLD will be beneficial for hands-on exercises. By enrolling in this course, participants will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that are directly applicable in the field of power system analysis and design Whether you're a student aspiring to enter the industry or a professional seeking to deepen your expertise, this course offers a unique blend of theoretical insights and hands-on applications, equipping you with the tools to excel in this dynamic field.