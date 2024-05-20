This course is designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of rotor angle and voltage stability and methods of stability enhancement.
Objectives By the end of this course, you will be able to: • Declare the importance of power system stability and classify various types of stability based on the nature of disturbance and parameter to be accessed. (BL3) • State the basic assumptions in stability studies and deduce the generator modelling for stability analysis. (BL3) • Derive the swing equation and power angle equation and illustrate their significance in transient stability assessment and demonstrate using ETAP simulation. (BL3) • Develop a comprehensive understanding of Equal Area Criterion principle for transient stability analysis of a SMIB system with applications for determination of critical clearing angle and critical clearing time by solving simple numerical problems. (BL4) • Elucidate the concept of voltage stability and the determination of voltage stability index based on PV/QV characteristics. (BL3) • Illustrate the short-term and long-term voltage stability analysis with real time case studies and analyze the effects of voltage collapse and instability. (BL3) • Discover the principle and characteristics of FACTS controllers suitable for transient stability enhancement and power system stabilizer for small signal stability enhancement. (BL4) This course provides a specialized focus on modeling of power system components for stability studies and differential algebraic equations governing the dynamic behavior of the machines. The course details the analysis of rotor angle stability and voltage stability through traditional techniques supported with real time case studies. The course touches upon the principle of Equal Area Criterion, which is a simple approach for transient stability assessment of a SMIB system and hence determines the critical clearing angle and critical clearing time. The course also explores in detail the various methods of stability enhancement such as FACTS controller and Power System Stabilizer. The course stands out for its hands-on ETAP demonstrations, which is an industrial software used in power grid sectors, providing learners with practical skills in the field of power system stability analysis. To be successful in this course, you should have a background in basic electrical engineering principles, including knowledge of circuit analysis, electromagnetism, transmission and distribution of electrical power, per unit computation, load flow analysis and modeling of power system components. Familiarity of any simulation packages such as MATLAB, POWER WORLD will be highly beneficial to understand and practice hands-on exercises. By enrolling in this course, participants will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that are directly applicable in the field of power system analysis and design. Whether you're a student aspiring to enter the industry or a professional seeking to deepen your expertise, this course offers a unique blend of theoretical insights and hands-on applications, equipping you with the tools to excel in this dynamic field.